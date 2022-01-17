Soutu | The tuna jumped into a boat of Finnish rowers in the Atlantic: “Too bad the soy was forgotten”

Markus Mustelin and John Blässar continue to lead the doubles duel in the transatlantic rowing competition.

Finnish duo Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar got a surprising guest on their boat late Sunday night in the transatlantic rowing race. About eight pounds of tuna jumped into the boat.

“Too bad I forgot about the soy trip, we can’t make sushi,” Blässar reported.

Before the start of the competition, Blässar dreamed of including fishing gear as well as soy.

“Who always talks about what kind of fishing lures are included and what kind of soy is taken into sushi,” Mustelin said last November, when the duo were leaving for the Canary Islands.

“I tried this in the beginning, but we couldn’t reach an agreement on fishing lures. They will stay on the beach, ”Blässar worries, perhaps not so seriously at the time.

In the absence of soy, the tuna got back into the sea after the shooting session.

“Hold it with both hands against the edge,” Blässar instructed as the fish slammed hard on the deck.

Markus Mustelin helped the tuna back into the sea.

Atlantic In the Challenge competition, the Finnish duo started their last week, as they are expected to finish in Antigua in the Caribbean next weekend.

Mustelin and Blässar continue to lead the series of pair of twins. In the overall race, they are ranked 18th. They had just over 400 nautical miles (740 kilometers) left early in the morning.

The first crew, the Swiss team of four rowers Swiss Raw, arrived at the finish line on Sunday. Today, two British boats are coming to the finish line on Monday, one with four rowers and the other with five.

