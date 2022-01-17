For a couple of months a rumor has been circulating indicating that PlayStation is already working on the competitor of GamePass. Although this information still needs official confirmation, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has joined this conversation, and sees this decision as the right step for the direction in which the industry is moving.

In a recent interview with IGN, Spencer was asked about rumors of a Game Pass-like service from PlayStation. In his statements, the head of Xbox has indicated that he is happy with the greater number of options that users would have in the future. This was what he commented:

“As you know, a lot of these things actually intertwine with each other, from [la compatibilidad con versiones anteriores] in terms of a way to build a library of games that we have available on PC and console simultaneously […] Knowing that Game Pass is coming and we want to bring Game Pass to multiple platforms, all of these decisions are stacking on top of themselves. I don’t mean to sound like we’ve figured it all out, but I think the right answer is to let your customers play the games they want to play, where they want to play them, and give them the option to choose how they play, build their library, and be transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things. So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer.”

Despite the similarities found between these two services, Spartacus, the code name for the PlayStation platform, It wouldn’t offer cloud gaming, no day-one releases of the big titles, and there’s no talk of a PC version. Instead, this project would be similar to Nintendo Switch Online, in the way it will offer games from multiple generations, not to mention the benefits of PS Plus.

With a supposed reveal planned for the spring of this year, We can only wait and see what PlayStation’s true plans are for this market. In related topics, the list of games that will leave Xbox Game Pass this year has been leaked.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that Phil Spencer seems happy with healthy competition in this market. However, considering the current situation, it is clear that Xbox Game Pass is still the preferred service for the public, it will be interesting to see if PlayStation can change this.

Via: IGN