South Korean President Yoon Sok-yol said on Wednesday that cooperation with Japan is vital in countering growing threats from North Korea and to safeguarding global supply chains.
Yoon’s remarks came in a written interview with international media, including Reuters, as he prepares to fly to Tokyo on Thursday for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first such visit in 12 years.
“There is a growing need for cooperation between Korea and Japan at this time of multiple crises, with North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats escalating and global supply chains disrupted,” Yoon said.
“We cannot afford to waste time and neglect the tense relations between Korea and Japan,” he added.
Yun’s visit comes after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, the latest in a series of weapons tests after leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to step up its training.
“We should strengthen security cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan,” Yoon said, adding that he expects to revive a security intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan while rebuilding trust between the two countries.
