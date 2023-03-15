Mexico.- A few weeks ago the Ministry of Public Education resumed face-to-face classes after a suspension due to weather in some states in Mexico. Said SEP decision was called “suspension by the Cold Front.”

This March doubt was born among the students of SEP in the country: do you Will classes be canceled due to the entry of a Cold Front number 40? Which according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), will cause rain and strong winds.

The gales have already started in some areas.

Does SEP suspend classes due to the Cold Front?

Bad news, student of basic and upper secondary education with a calendar attached to the SEPgood perhaps for some parents who cannot leave their children alone at home.

The Mexican educational institution will not cancel classes despite the fact that the effects of the meteorological phenomenon have already begun to be felt in some states of the Mexican Republic.

We recommend maintaining maximum caution, especially in areas where the SMN reported possible strong winds, and with it, falling trees, electrical cables, walls, etc.

Weather in Mexico

The National Meteorological Service forecast rains of different magnitudes due to Cold Front number 39 in conjunction with a low pressure channel located in the center of the country.

These are the entities with a forecast of light, strong and intense rains: San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Yucatán, Tamaulipas, Chiapas, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Nuevo León and Tabasco, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico and Tlaxcala, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Jalisco and Colima.

On the other hand, gusts of wind of up to 60 kilometers per hour are expected in Campeche and Yucatán.

Just a few days before spring there are still some areas of the Mexican Republic that do not perceive low temperatures. This could point out in certain regions with the entrance of the Cold Front Number 40.

The SMN forecasts minimums of -10 to -5 °C with frosts: Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango; while the lowest temperature in Sonora, Zacatecas and Edomex would go from -5 to 0 °C.