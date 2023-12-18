You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)/Efe
South Korean military claims North Korea fired on Sunday a ballistic missile heading into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.
“Our military detected an alleged short-range ballistic missile fired from the area of Pyongyang heading towards the East Sea around 10:38 p.m.,” declared the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
According to the agency, the army reinforced its warning system and “shared information” about the launch with the United States and Japan.
The Japanese Defense Ministry also stated that North Korea fired “what appears to be a ballistic missile.”
This incident takes place the day after South Korea and the United States warned Pyongyang that any nuclear attack against them would mean “the end of the North Korean regime.”
The two allies held a meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, where they addressed nuclear deterrence in the event of a conflict with North Korea.
The launch also took place to mark the anniversary of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, father of current leader Kim Jong Un, who died on December 17, 2011.
North Korea declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power last year and reiterated on several occasions that it will never abandon its nuclear program.
In November, Pyongyang successfully launched a military spy satellite into orbit and has since claimed that the device provides it with images of major US and South Korean military sites.
