Podcast | Alexa Dagmar and Linda Juhola spoke openly even about their own sex life – now the Nonsense will stop

Nonsense has been one of the most popular lifestyle podcasts in Finland, and its creators are followed influencers. Now Alexa Dagmar and Linda Juhola need more privacy.

Fashion influencersentrepreneurs, lifestyle bloggers, friends from years ago and popular Nonsense-podcast pilots Alexa Dagmar and Linda Juhola were on the verge of questions since early summer.

There were too many balls in the air.

At the beginning of September, the duo then said that the podcast would end at the turn of the year.

We will meet In Punavuori, at the office of the duo's clothing brand Almada Label, where Juhola and Dagmar have rushed to record the last episode of their podcast. The episode will be published in the week before Christmas.

Juhola and Dagmar put on their make-up quickly in front of the mirror for the filming of this story, when there were tears during the recording of the last podcast episode. The atmosphere is still warm.

“Yes, this is like that for us end of an erathe end of an era,” says Juhola.

Started in 2018 Nonsense appeared weekly for five and a half years. It has been one of the most popular lifestyle podcasts in Finland, the episodes of which have been listened to a total of 8–9 million times.

Nonsense has required a lot of planning from its creators, because Juhola lives in Stockholm, Dagmar in Helsinki.

“Life got in the way. There are so many other projects and I'm expecting my second child now. There just isn't enough time for everything,” says Juhola.

As the cliche goes, it's best to finish at the top.

“It's the right time to stop when you can stop with wistful feelings and not when it's finally over,” says Dagmar.

“ Sharing personal things is addictive.

In 2018 Juhola and Dagmar got excited about Swedish podcasts.

In Finland at that time, you could find mainly informational podcasts, not so much entertaining content. An idea was born About nonsensean open and honest lifestyle podcast.

The duo, who had been blogging for a long time, were already social media professionals at that time. They wanted to offer their followers something more.

“Our public got to know us through our blogs on a very superficial level,” Juhola and Dagmar say.

The podcast, on the other hand, has talked about topics that many people wouldn't even talk about with their friends. For example, Dagmar and Juhola have discussed fashion and styles, told in-depth about their everyday life, but also shared revelations about their sex lives.

The two have no regrets. Although Nonsense the basis has been openness, it has always been very clear to the duo where the line of openness lies for them.

According to Juhola, the most difficult moments in making the podcast have been those situations when there has been a situation in your life that you were not immediately ready to talk about publicly.

Personal sharing things on social media is an ever-increasing phenomenon nowadays.

Regarding Dagmari and Juhola, it is good that the issues are discussed publicly and visibly, so that no one has to be left alone with their thoughts.

“The culture of sharing probably indicates that there is a need to discuss things,” says Juhola.

In the podcast format, Dagmari and Juhola were attracted by the interactivity, working with voice and the accuracy of expression and tone of voice that it enables. Working together also felt safe.

They admit that sharing personal things is addictive.

“When you share things that are very personal and sensitive to yourself,” Dagmar begins, “and then you suddenly get such a rush of approval and peer support, so…”

“…it's a bit like fuel to the flames”, adds Juhola.

“…that feeling is really overwhelming. And then I feel like I want more. I want to give more to get more”, says Dagmar.

He emphasizes that listener numbers also drive to share more and more. The more delicious the episode, the more it is listened to.

Likes and seeking approval on social media is a commonplace for younger and younger people.

When you ask Dagmar and Juhola what they think about, for example, very young children tiktoking, they become silent.

“Some is a double-edged sword. A lot of bullying and unpleasant things happen there, but as a counterweight you can find peer support, friends, contacts there. There is a lot of talk about the disadvantages of social media, but there are also many good things that can be achieved with social media,” says Dagmar.

Five and during the half year of the podcast, many things in women's lives have changed.

Dagmar and Juhola became mothers almost at the same time in early 2021. Starting a family has brought a longing for privacy.

“As much as one has enjoyed and gained from sharing, in a way it also feels pretty wonderful to take a break,” says Juhola.

Even if the pod ends, both plan to continue updating their own Instagram accounts, for example. Some is a big part of life for both of them.

The two leave the door open for future podcasts as well.

However, now they are focusing on their clothing brand Almada. Launched in the fall of 2020, the brand has grown rapidly, and since the beginning of the year, the brand's clothes can be found in London's Harrods and Paris' Printemps department stores, as well as in South Korea.

The two are ambitious in relation to Almada. They hope that it will become the next Finnish success story.