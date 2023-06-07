Another 4 countries will also join the Council as non-permanent members from January 1, 2024

South Korea was chosen this Tuesday (June 6, 2023) as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (United Nations) for a 2-year term, from 2024 to 2025. 2013 to 2014.

The election took place during the General Assembly of the organization. In addition to the Asian nation, Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and Slovenia will also join the Council from January 1st of next year.

The group is made up of 5 permanent member countries (China, United States, France, United Kingdom and Russia) –which have veto power– and another 10 non-permanent countries, chosen according to geographic location by region.



South Korea, Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone ran for their respective seats unopposed, while Slovenia won Belarus by 153 votes to 8. The election is held by secret ballot and candidates must receive a majority of ⅔, or 128 votes. , even if they have no competitors.

The 5 newly elected countries will join Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland as non-permanent members of the Council. They will fill seats currently occupied by Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates when their 2-year terms expire on 31 December.