It is the week of the 100th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As a result, you can expect that every car brand that has even a bit of a link with the long-distance race will announce something about this theme. In the case of Toyota, it is this concept where the new Prius has been transformed into a race car.

The racing version of the Prius is inspired by the hypercar that Toyota will drive at Le Mans, the GR010 Hybrid. For example, the Prius gets side skirts, aero flaps under the headlights, a large rear wing and a rear diffuser. The bonnet is made of carbon fiber and additional lamps have been incorporated into the bumper for more light in the dark. Finally, there are special 18-inch wheels.

The goal of the Toyota Prius race car

The concept car is an initiative of the Japan National Tourism Organization. Just say the Japanese version of the tourist office. Mazda also contributed to the project. The purpose of the racing Prius is not to enter a race, but to express gratitude to Le Mans and the 24-hour race management, the ACO.

If Toyota wants to win souls with the race management, then the brand is just a bit too late. For the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the ACO, together with the FIA, has determined that the Balance of Performance will be reviewed. You can read below what that means and what it means for Toyota. We already reveal that the winner of the last five editions will not be spared.