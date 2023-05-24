The Senate of the US state of South Carolina, of Republican majority, gave its support on Tuesday to a bill to ban abortion from the sixth week of gestation, when many women do not yet know they are pregnant.

Governor Henry McMaster is expected to ratify the measure soon.

This is not the first time that South Carolina has tried to restrict access to abortion: In January, the state Supreme Court struck down a law similar to the one approved on Tuesday, arguing that it went against the right to privacy protected by the state Constitution.

Protests in favor of the right to abortion in the United States.

However, the judge who led that decision withdrew shortly afterand was replaced by a man who has the support of the most radical wing of the Republican Party, The Hill reports.

On the other hand, his own In late April, the state Senate rejected another bill that would have banned all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.and that it had been pushed by the more conservative South Carolina House of Representatives.

Demonstrations at the US Supreme Court

Until now, abortion was legal in the state until the 22nd week of pregnancy, but their access was limited by the lack of abortion clinics (according to The Hill, there are only three operating).

The measure is the latest in a series of abortion restrictions passed in states run by Republicans, after the United States Supreme Court last summer removed the constitutional protection to medical termination of pregnancy.

North Carolina recently passed a more moderate abortion ban, after 12 weeks of gestation, which its promoters see as a model to follow in view of the poor results of the Republicans in the mid-term elections in November, in which abortion was one of the main campaign issues.

EFE