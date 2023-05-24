Aston Martin: Honda needed to win

During the night, Aston Martin and Honda formalized the partnership that will see these two realities together starting from the 2026 season when the new regulation regarding power units. Compared to the current ones, the latter will not have the MGU-H component, will be powered 100% by biofuels and will see the electrical component increase in importance as regards the power supplied.

The confirmation of Honda’s presence on the starting grid also in 2026 brings the number of motorists enrolled in the new course to six with Red Bull-Ford and Audi joining Mercedes, Alpine, Ferrari and Honda. There will therefore be six official stables compared to the current four, one doubling of ‘factory’ teams which will certainly benefit F1 given that there will be more teams that will not have to resort to a customer relationship with a manufacturer.

This aspect was fundamental for Aston Martin in order not to miss the opportunity to take advantage of the farewell between Honda and Red Bull. “Mercedes was, is, and will be an excellent partner for us – the words of the CEO of the Aston Martin group Martin Whitmarsh – they want to win, just as we want to win too, the incompatibility between these two objectives led us to the decision to join Honda starting from 2026″.

“If you want to be number 1, you have to beat even Mercedesand beating companies of that level is extremely difficult when you depend on him for intellectual property, equipment and components Whitmarsh added. we want to win and the 2026 regulations require full physical integration of components and parts also at an operational level. It is impossible to win without this full cooperation, which is why we have made this decision. Honda is an incredible partner, we are really pleased with this agreement”.