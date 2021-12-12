Home page politics

divide

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, at the state memorial service for South Africa’s last apartheid president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk. © Lyu Tianran / XinHua / dpa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is under treatment for Covid-19. As the President’s Office reports, the disease has so far been mild.

Cape Town – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has contracted the corona virus. The President’s Office announced on Sunday that Ramaphosa was being treated for mild Covid 19 symptoms.

The infection was found on Sunday. Ramaphosa felt uncomfortable after he left the state memorial service for the recently deceased ex-President Frederik Willem de Klerk.

The 69-year-old went into self-isolation in Cape Town. His deputy David Mabuza will take over the official business in the coming days. Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated against Corona. dpa