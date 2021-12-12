And there are twelve. Giovanni Simeone never stops. He would be the top scorer in the championship without counting the penalties, in Verona there are Barak or Veloso who go to the spot. But in the future who knows. Meanwhile, Verona, thanks to the director D’Amico who strongly wanted him, made a coup. Cholito have already scored twice as many goals in all last season. And before him, no Hellas player had scored more than 9 goals in the first 17 days, not even Toni. And the quote is not accidental.