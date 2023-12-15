We boarded the Phelophepa train, the traveling hospital that serves tens of thousands each year in South Africa. Every 15 days, this car changes stations to offer its services to other communities.

Moving Phelophepa's mission into operation represents both a medical and logistical challenge, as South Africa's rail network has been in poor condition for several years.

Despite numerous impediments, hundreds of patients manage to receive medical help, lacking in their forgotten and impoverished communities.



