Eastern border | Finland's actions at the border receive support in the survey

The majority of respondents to the Kansalaispulssi survey consider Finland's response to Russia's actions adequate and timely.

The government decisions to close border crossing points on the eastern border are supported in the recent Kansalaispulssi survey.

65 percent of the respondents completely or fairly agree that Finland's response to Russia's influence activities has been adequate and timely. A slightly larger proportion estimated that the actions strengthened their own sense of security.

Most of the respondents also partly agree that the right to apply for asylum in Finland should be limited.

The survey was carried out between 5 and 11 December, i.e. before the government's most recent border decisions. This week, the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossings were opened for a while, but it was already decided on Thursday evening to close the entire border again.

Civic pulse is a survey commissioned by the Government, which surveys citizens' opinions on current topics, the activities of the authorities and the respondents' own mood and future expectations.

In the most recent survey, for example, trust in the government and parties has increased. On the other hand, households' concern about their own livelihood is at the highest level this year.

Trust in health care and education, which has been on the decline for a long time, has continued to decline. According to the survey, the corona situation does not arouse great concern among citizens.

A survey Statistics Finland is responsible for implementation, and 1,132 people responded.

The material has been weighted to correspond to the basic population of the study, i.e. mainland Finns aged 15–74.