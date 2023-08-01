The light of candles and lanterns is not enough to prevent theft and violence caused by the darkness generated by the energy crisis and power outages in South Africa. Eskom, a public company suffocated by debt, corruption and an almost obsolete infrastructure, faces a demand that is impossible to satisfy. The temporary solution is to turn off the power alternately to avoid overloads.
#South #Africa #twilight
Australia | Australian man accused of abusing 91 children – more than 1,600 charges
The accused is a former childcare worker.Australian the man is accused of abusing 91 children, says the local police. The...
Leave a Reply