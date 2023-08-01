‘In the background there is room’, season 10, puts the relationship between ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales and Alessia Montalbán in trouble once again. In the last episodes of the América TV series, we saw how the young man tried by all means to tell her lover that Laia kissed him when she accompanied her to her house.

However, although his uncles ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, with the help of Félix, tried to prevent ‘Jimmy’ from going with the young Montalbán, he managed to escape and went to the Maldini house to tell him everything that happened to Alessia. She reacted furiously. Will he end her relationship or will she forgive him?

