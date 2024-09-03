Sote | There are two representatives of the University of Helsinki on Husi’s board: According to the MP, it is a problem of democracy

War|Kvarnström presents a limitation on the power of university representatives so that they have full attendance and speaking rights in the board, but limited voting rights.

3.9. 19:58

Sdp’s Congressman Johan Kvarnström wants Helsinki University’s decision-making power in the board of the Hus corporation to be limited.

Hus organizes special medical treatment for people from Uusimaa. Its board has two representatives of the University of Helsinki with voting rights.

According to Kvarnström, this is a democracy problem. He proposes that the power of university representatives be limited so that they have full attendance and speaking rights in the board, but limited voting rights. Kvarnström has made a legislative initiative in parliament to promote the matter.

“This legislative initiative is about ensuring that decisions affecting the well-being of residents are made by directly elected persons or representatives of bodies whose top management is elected in general elections,” Kvarnström writes in his press release.

His according to him, the initiative is based on previous decisions.

“In 2024 they [hallituksen jäsenet] voted, for example, to close the maternity ward of Lohja Hospital. The university’s representatives also resolved the decision to close Tammisaaari’s maternity ward in 2009,” Kvarnström writes.

However, according to Kvarnström, the initiative is not about him questioning the actions of university representatives.

“But [kyse on] about ensuring that political power remains with the elected [henkilöillä]. Even those who believe they did everything right should be able to think that they were not democratically elected and therefore should not have much power in the hospital network.”