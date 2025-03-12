Carlos Alcaraz its impressive trajectory continues in the Indian Wells 1,000 masters By winning the Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a forceful 6-2 and 6-4, ensuring his pass to the round of 16. The young Spanish tennis player showed a dominant performance, highlighting his game on the network and precision in the blows, consolidating himself as one of the favorites to win the title.

With this victory, Alcaraz sum fourteen consecutive triumphs In Indian Wells, where he is looking for a historical third consecutive titlefeat that only legends have achieved like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The elimination of other favorites, such as Alexander Zverev and Djokovic himself, positions Murcia as the player with the highest competition ranking.

In the next round, Alcaraz faces the Bulgarian Dimitrov Grigorwho comes from overcoming the Frenchman Gael Monfils in a disputed encounter. This confrontation promises to be an interesting challenge, since both players have versatile and offensive game styles. Alcaraz will seek to keep its winning streak and take another step towards the defense of his crown in the Californian desert.

What time is the Dimitrov – Alcaraz de Indian Wells

The match between Alcaraz and Dimitrov will be played From 2:00 (18:00 local time of Indian Wells) On the morning of Thursday 13, thus opening the Stadium 1 night session.









A victory would bring him closer to the final rounds and the possibility of revalidating Your crown In Indian Wells, reaffirming its status from one of the best players in the circuit.

Where to see the Dimitrov – Alcaraz

The Indian Wells 2025 Eighth Party between Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz can be seen in Spain by TV through Movistar Plus+that emits the entire tournament, specifically in the channels Movistar Deportes (Dial 63) and Come on (dial 8).