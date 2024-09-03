Until yesterday, during the year, the Road Safety Coordination documented 326 accidents involving public and personnel transport trucks, resulting in 11 deaths and 275 injuries.

A report from the corporation states that in at least four cases of all these incidents, the responsible drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol. Just yesterday morning, a man was injured when he was run over by the driver of a public transport truck on Calzada Sanders and the Juan Gabriel axis road. In this case, Road Safety determined that it was the victim’s responsibility, so he was arrested for the crime of damage. However, the statistics from the municipal department indicate that the operators of public and manufacturing transport were responsible in 228 of the 326 cases. In fact, with 50 accidents, the month of August that just ended occupied second place in the indicators. Only June was in first place, with 51, but below were January with 34, February with 38, March with 35, April with 47 and July with 37. In yesterday’s accident, the Road Safety Coordination determined that the responsible party, driver of a 2012 model International truck, named Alejandro CL, lacked license plates. The unit was also operating for 12 years outside the Chihuahua State Transportation Law, which allows for vehicles with only 10 years of seniority. Just last Wednesday, August 24, another male person was run over in the Centro area by the driver of a public transportation truck. At this location, unofficial versions indicate that the responsible party fled, although another driver who was with him remained in his place as the presumed responsible party. This incident occurred on Ramón Ortiz and Manuel Acuña streets, where the driver of the blue International truck, marked with economic number 1766 of the Poniente-Sur line, ran over the pedestrian.