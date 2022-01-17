Sara Sorribes got off to a good start in her fifth appearance at the Australian Open. The 25-year-old from Castellón and 35th in the world, who is seeded for the first time in a Grand Slam, went from less to more to get rid of 6-4 and 6-1 in 1h30 by Kirsten Flipkens, Belgian veteran of 36 years and 314th, who plays with a protected ranking (97th) due to injury.

Sorribes, who had already beaten Flipkens in their only previous duel (Auckland round of 16 in 2019), imposed his best pace and physical display that allowed him to hit 25 winners. Also that reliability that allows it to fail little (only 14 unforced errors). To the rest he broke his rival’s service six times, who went up to the net a lot, but with little success (29/52). The Spanish awaits a rival for a second round that she reaches for the second time in the tournament (the other was in 2020): the Ukrainian Kostyuk or the French Parry.

Australian Open women’s draw.