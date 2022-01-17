The former president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, died this Sunday, January 16, after suffering from a long illness that is still unknown. IBK, as he was called by his initials, ruled the African republic for seven years and was overthrown in a military coup.

The former African president died at his residence in Bamako, according to sources from his Rally for Mali (RPM) party.

Boubacar Keita ruled Mali from September 2013 to August 2020. He was elected after the military coup against President Amadou Toumani Touré, and in 2018 he was re-elected for a second term, however in 2020 he was overthrown by the Army at a time when which the country was going through a wave of opposition demonstrations and a period of violence marked by a jihadist insurrection linked to the terrorist group Al Qaeda, in the north of the country.

After his death, leaders and former heads of state of various nations spoke out for the loss of a man who loved his country and the African continent. In an interview with France 24, former French President François Hollande recalled IBK as “an African proud of his continent, who worked in harmony with his West African colleagues.”

IBK, ousted in the face of an economic and security crisis in Mali

The political scientist and international relations expert was Mali’s foreign minister in 1993. It didn’t take many months for him to become the country’s prime minister, a position he held until 2000.

During his presidency from 2013 to 2020, IBK had to face a difficult situation of insecurity and instability in the country due to the presence of jihadist groups that carried out several attacks against the civilian population, the Army, foreign troops and members of the ONU.

But the man that many appreciate for his different virtues was also accused of corruption and the prolonged economic crisis in Mali that led thousands of people to demonstrate in the streets of Bamako in 2020 to demand his removal from the presidency.

Boubacar Keita had to give in to the impending coup by the military, whose leaders remain in power despite strong objections from the international community.

J’ai appris avec une grande tristesse le décès de mon frère, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, former President of Mali.

Je rends hommage à un grand homme d’Etat et un ami de la Côte d’Ivoire.

Me condoléances les plus émues à son épouse Ami, à sa famille, ainsi qu’au peuple malien. pic.twitter.com/pH6aEDKfu2 — Alassane Ouattara (@AOuattara_PRCI) January 16, 2022



Presidents and former heads of state mourned the death of IBK

In an interview with France 24, former French President François Hollande highlighted IBK’s vigor in its fight against jihadism in Mali. “I had known Mr. Keita for a long time, we worked together on the operations we had launched (…) He was a lover of the French language (…) He was a man of culture, he knew African and French authors very well, he knew how to recite poems ”, Hollande said of the deceased former president.

For his part, the head of Malian diplomacy, Abdoulaye Diop, said on Twitter that he was “saddened by the disappearance of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita” and offered his condolences to the family.

The former president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, referred to IBK as “a cultured man, a great patriot and a pan-Africanist”, while the president of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, wrote on Twitter that he was saddened by the death of his “brother ” and paid tribute to “a great statesman and friend of the Ivory Coast”.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP