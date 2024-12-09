Sora, OpenAI’s tool for creating videos through generative artificial intelligence systems, has finally been released to the general public. Sam Altman has confirmed that the coveted functionality is no longer in testing, although only ChatGPT Plus and Pro users can use it.

As happened with the chatbot of OpenAI in its early stages, interested people will be able to access Sora through the company’s official website. ChatGPT Plus users, who pay $20 per month, will be able to create 50 videos with a resolution of 720 pixels and a duration of 5 seconds. Those who use the Pro subscription, costing $200 per month, will be entitled to 500 videos with a duration of 20 seconds and a resolution of 1080 pixels. Only Pro users’ videos will be free of watermarks.

Sora follows the same principle as ChatGPT. The user enters instructions or prompts to the extensive language model and receives an approximation of what was requested. He chatbot sends a result in text, while Sora builds a video. The technology was announced in February 2024 with results that surprised the internet.

One of the most impactful videos of the demo was created from the following simple prompt: “The beautiful, snowy city of Tokyo is bustling. The camera moves along the bustling city street, following several people enjoying the beautiful snowy weather and shopping at nearby stalls. Gorgeous sakura petals fly across the street. wind along with snowflakes.”

AI generated video made with Sora by OpenAI.Courtesy of OpenAI

A few months later, OpenAI polished the interface of its video creation system and named it Sora Turbo. It describes it as a significantly faster version than the preliminary model and as a standalone product in its service catalog. It is capable of creating videos, giving life to images, expanding, remixing or combining content that the user already owns. However, he warns that it is still a developing tool.

Following the announcement, ChatGPT users flocked to the site to try out Sora Turbo. The influx was such that OpenAI temporarily disabled the login function. For now, the Web page It is the only way to access the platform, and any Sora application or service should be considered, for now, a fraud. There is no date for Sora service to be restored.