The relatives of the victims of the terrible DANA that devastated Valencia on October 29 said their last goodbye to their loved ones this Monday in a heartfelt mass in the city’s cathedral and agreed to delve into the same plea that they not have died. in vain and that the responsibilities of a tragedy that ended the lives of 222 people are purged.

Susana, a resident of Catarroja, lost her husband in the fateful flood of October 29. “A great person has left who died trying to save a neighbor,” he said after leaving the church chaired by the Archbishop of Valencia, Enrique Benavent. «They could get her out but not my José. The water took him away while my mother helped another person,” he explained. They did not locate his body until 13 days after the catastrophe, although “from the first moment I knew that he had died.”

Now, a month and a half after DANA, he demanded that public administrations “prevent it from happening again.” “This is not the first time that Valencia has flooded and we must prevent it from happening again,” she points out while leaving the church “comforted” with the “humanity” of the Church, “despite not believing in it.” Regarding the presence of the Kings, he stated that “they did not leave anyone to greet” and that he saw their “honesty, sincerity and closeness.” “They have shown more than all the politicians here in Valencia,” he added.

As they left the religious headquarters, Ana hugged her brother and nephew, after losing her husband in Alfafar on the fateful afternoon of the flood. “We feel more relieved and with more peace, but we have not yet been able to close the wound,” he said while criticizing that they have not yet received any direct help for the two lost cars nor have they informed him how he should apply for a widow’s pension.









“Share the pain”

Sonia Fuster lost her father on the fateful October 29 to DANA in Valencia. He tells at the doors of the Cathedral that it is time to “share the pain with the other families” and asks that responsibilities for what happened that afternoon be cleared. He also explains that he went out to look for his relative with his sister and daughter and that the UME agents located his vehicle three days after the flood.