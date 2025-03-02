The relegation struggle complicates: Because Union is again doing the game against Bochum, the final judgment is probably only certain in the final weeks of the season – if at all.

At VfL Bochum, you are slowly no longer knowing what feeling you should actually develop in this bizarre relegation battle. A good one because you recently got 14 points in 14 games – or a bad one because you lost 0-1 against Hoffenheim on Saturday? A good one because on Friday before the Federal Court of the German Football Association (DFB) they were confirmed the 2-0 victory at the green table against Union Berlin in second instance-or a bad one because Union also wants to try the next instance and could be successful there?