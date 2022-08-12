It’s been some time since PlayStation began to release some of its exclusives for pc. We have days gone, God of War and the first Horizonbut it seems that there will be a small change. Some clues seem to indicate that a PSN account will be required to play them.

These clues emerged from a question and answer section on the company’s official website. One of the answers about PC games refers to the PlayStation Network. Since they ensure that ‘Currently’ PC players do not need an account to enjoy them.

What is striking is the word ‘currently’. Through social networks, many began with the theories. They claimed that perhaps the Japanese company is already planning the mandatory use of PSN accounts to access its exclusives that reach computers.

Although the tone that is handled in networks is alarm, the reality is that this would not affect the players. Especially since creating a PlayStation Network account is totally free and you don’t need to be subscribed to Plus and its multiple levels.

Perhaps this movement is intended to be able to keep a synchronization of the trophies. There is currently no way to share trophies earned on PC with those on console, but a link would allow it. In addition to that it could work for them to have more and better statistics of their consumers.

What PlayStation games are on PC?

Currently PC gamers can enjoy some old exclusives from PlayStation. Among them we find days gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Predator Hunting Grounds Y spider-man. With some others already on the way.

Among these we find Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection Y Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The players of pc you can also enjoy the next remake of The Last of Us. Although it should be noted that none of these titles have a set release date. As far as computer is concerned.

