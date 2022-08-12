The Public Prosecutor’s Office USA He asked a judge to allow the search of Donald Trump’s home in Florida, alleging the possible violation of the Espionage Act by the former president by stealing classified documents when leaving the White House.

This is stated in the search warrant and in the inventory of what was seized in the raid that the FBI did last monday Sea-to-Lakewhich are already public once the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, asked that they cease to be under summary secrecy and that Trump himself has not objected.

Among the documentation seized are twenty-six boxes each labeled with a number, as well as several folders of documents and photos with the labels “top secret” or “confidential”.

Among them appear a document under the title “President of France” and another on the request for pardon of Roger Stone, a Trump confidant, as well as numerous confidential documents without description.

The order approved by Palm Beach Judge Bruce Reindhart was signed on August 5, three days before the raid, and gave the FBI until the 19th of this month to carry out the search.

That warrant listed what the FBI could seize: Any document or box marked “classified,” any evidence of transmission of data or national security information, and any presidential files created between January 20, 2017, and January 20. of 2021, the four years of Trump’s mandate.

FBI raid on the Trump house.

They could also search for any evidence of destruction of documents from the Presidency.

The order details the characteristics of Mar-a-Lago, a mansion with “approximately 58 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms”, located on a 6.8-hectare property and in which “office 45” could also be searched, alluding to the number that Trump occupies as president of the USA

Donald Trump’s residence was searched last Monday in the midst of the FBI’s investigation into the alleged theft of documents by the former president.

The attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, explained this Thursday that he personally authorized the decision to request the search warrant and asked the judge to make it public after several days of criticism from Republicans, who have accused the Joe Biden government of political persecution.

What does Trump say about the disclosure of the documents?

The very unusual willingness of the Justice Department to make the search warrant public, announced Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was welcomed by the former president hours before the text was released.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the improper, unwarranted and unnecessary US raid of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, but I will go one step further and encourage their immediate release.” “, wrote

Trump on his social network.

The former president called what happened a political use of the force of the law, puffed out his chest for the supposed support he has in the polls and accused the operation of being orchestrated by the radical left and its political enemies.

Supporters support Trump after FBI raid.

The reaction of the Republicans

The Mar-a-Lago raid set off a political firestorm in an already deeply divided country and comes as Trump considers running for the White House again.

In fact, a group of Republican congressmen demanded this Friday from the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, that beyond publishing the search warrant for Donald Trump’s house and the inventory of what was seized, they explain what the alleged “threat” is. national” that led to the raid.

“The American public deserves answers, and certainly our responsibility as Congress is to make sure we provide proper oversight. Apparently they will release the order and inventory, but it will still leave a lot of unanswered questions,” said Mike Turner, a congressman from Ohio and the Ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Garland appeared before the press Thursday to say that he himself authorized the search warrant for the former president’s Mar-a-Lago mansion and that he asked a Florida court to make public both that warrant and the inventory of what was seized by the former president. FBI.

The American public deserves answers

As Turner explained, even if these documents are released, Republicans want the FBI and attorney general “to disclose to this committee the imminent threat to national security on which they based their decision.”

“Our committee is meant to work with classified information, there is nothing that is the subject of this that cannot be revealed to us. We are also the committee that deals with the issue of threats to national security and we want to know what this imminent threat was.” to safety,” he insisted.

Also, he added, they are “very concerned” by “disturbing reports that there was an informant, perhaps even someone undercover at Mar-a-Largo” close to the former president.

In this sense, they pointed out that they have sent a letter to the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, demanding that he reveal the process by which that informant was used.

