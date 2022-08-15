Many of you will already know this, but lately the PlayStation Store has been literally flooded with copy and paste games, most of the cases set on purpose to be platinum in 60 seconds. Navigating the store has therefore become a nightmare, with this flood of clones preventing a sava search. This has become quite a problem, but apparently Sony has decided to remedy it.

In fact, with the latest console firmware an adjustment has been made, also visible on the PlayStation Store website. The “New Games” bar now sees the “Best Selling” category as opposed to Release date. This means, at the time of research, it will be much easier to find Cult of the Lamb and Arcade Paradise, rather than The Jumping Noodles Turbo and The Pig Quiz.

This will surely help players find the most requested titles, without short-term games getting in the way of their search.

Source: Pushsquare