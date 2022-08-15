Resident Evil could come back with a remake fanmade made in Unreal Engine 5which the developers have decided to show today with a convincing trailer gameplay.

Biohazard: RE1 Classic Editionthis is the name of the project, probably starts from the official remaster of the first chapter of the Capcom series and reworks it using the sophisticated tools made available byUE5which as we know boasts truly cutting-edge technologies.

Waiting for news on the remake of Resident Evil 4, out on March 24, 2023, therefore, something is also moving in the underground scene as regards the famous franchise, although generally these attempts are stopped before seeing the light for reasons of rights. .

How far will Biohazard: RE1 Classic Edition go before Capcom sends the development team a letter of formal notice? Still early to say, but it must be recognized that this type of project has also had a very positive role for the Osaka house, see the remake of Resident Evil 2 by Invader Studios.