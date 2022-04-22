Sony finally seems to open up to a wider market, with its exclusives finally arriving on PC, such as Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War, but also on a non-proprietary streaming service such as Nvidia GeForce Now. The hermetic PlayStation is therefore opening up, following a path taken by Microsoft a few years ago.

This new strategy also passes from the new PlayStation Plus and, apparently, even from the cabinet. Several open positions in PlayStation Global in fact, they suggest products designed for this market, taking advantage of all the best brands of their studies, exploiting various monetization methods to increase revenues.

Sony Mobile Plans Includes Biggest Titles & Monetization Model PlayStation seem to suggest that the company is making a big push to break into Mobile Gaming. Sony is also looking to expand further into the Chinese games market.https://t.co/kfSQlfbIqB pic.twitter.com/fV2vJUbFEg – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) April 21, 2022



There is probably talk of free-to-play titles, but there’s more: according to the well-known insider Idle Sloth, Sony would be thinking of creating the label PlayStation Mobile above all to attack the Chinese market, an immense gold mine from this point of view. The opening of the main competitors in other sectors (with Nintendo still out of all this) marks even more the death of the “console war”, a hard blow for those who still believe in it but the facts are unequivocal.

