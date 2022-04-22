Women’s Barcelona beat assist mark

Barcelona took a giant step to be in the Champions League final by beating Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of the semi-finals in a Camp Nou once again a record that lived a magical afternoon thanks to the game of his team and goals from Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas on two occasions, who had the reply of Jill Roord.

For the second time in a month the Camp Nou managed to break the world record for attendance in a women’s football match.



in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, 91,553 fans witnessed the match.



This Friday against Wolfsburg there were 91,648 people who left a historical stamp on the Barça fiefdom.

The atmosphere was once again spectacular, a gala night despite the fact that spring sunlight permeated the Camp Nou throughout the match while the fans raised their flags in the wind with the colors of Barça and the Catalan banner practically without stopping because Barça did not stop giving them reasons for joy.

