Saturday, April 23, 2022
Women’s Barcelona beat assist mark

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in Sports
Barcelona

Barcelona

He did it this Friday in the game against Wolfsburg.

Barcelona took a giant step to be in the Champions League final by beating Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of the semi-finals in a Camp Nou once again a record that lived a magical afternoon thanks to the game of his team and goals from Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas on two occasions, who had the reply of Jill Roord.

For the second time in a month the Camp Nou managed to break the world record for attendance in a women’s football match.

It may interest you: (Freddy Rincón: inconsistencies in the prosecutor’s version, according to his brothers)

the royal brand

in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, 91,553 fans witnessed the match.

This Friday against Wolfsburg there were 91,648 people who left a historical stamp on the Barça fiefdom.

The atmosphere was once again spectacular, a gala night despite the fact that spring sunlight permeated the Camp Nou throughout the match while the fans raised their flags in the wind with the colors of Barça and the Catalan banner practically without stopping because Barça did not stop giving them reasons for joy.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin American soccer players in the world)

Sports

Tags:
