Women’s Barcelona beat assist mark

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Barcelona
He did it this Friday in the game against Wolfsburg.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 22, 2022, 03:01 PM
Barcelona took a giant step to be in the Champions League final by beating Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of the semi-finals in a Camp Nou once again a record that lived a magical afternoon thanks to the game of his team and goals from Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas on two occasions, who had the reply of Jill Roord.
For the second time in a month the Camp Nou managed to break the world record for attendance in a women’s football match.
It may interest you: (Freddy Rincón: inconsistencies in the prosecutor’s version, according to his brothers)
the royal brand
in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, 91,553 fans witnessed the match.
This Friday against Wolfsburg there were 91,648 people who left a historical stamp on the Barça fiefdom.
The atmosphere was once again spectacular, a gala night despite the fact that spring sunlight permeated the Camp Nou throughout the match while the fans raised their flags in the wind with the colors of Barça and the Catalan banner practically without stopping because Barça did not stop giving them reasons for joy.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin American soccer players in the world)
Sports
April 22, 2022, 03:01 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Womens #Barcelona #beat #assist #mark
Leave a Reply