Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced the launch of the “Back to…Play with PS5” campaign, offering discounts on the Slim model of the PlayStation 5. Starting September 6 and running through September 19, both the disc-based version and the Digital Edition will be available for a saving of €50 on the list price. The disc-based PS5 will be available for €499.99, while the PS5 Digital Edition can be purchased for €399.99.

The “Back to…Play with PS5” campaign coincides with the period of returning to routine after the summer holidays and offers the opportunity to discover the new Slim model of PlayStation 5. The new design features a slimmer and more comfortable shape than the previous version, with a volume and weight reduced by 30% and 18% respectively. In addition, for the first time, the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc is completely removable.