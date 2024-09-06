The members of a family hit by the explosion of a gas cylinder that exploded this morning in a campsite in Alleghe, in the province of Belluno, are in serious conditions

A serious accident occurred this morning, Friday 6 September, around 7:40 at a campsite in Alleghe, in the province of Belluno, in the area designated for camper and caravan parking. A cylinder of gas suddenly exploded inside a caravan owned by a family from Padua, on holiday in Alleghe.

The violent explosion injured three members of this family, one of whom is in very serious condition.

Gas cylinder explodes in campsite in Alleghe, causing injuries

The morning tranquility was brutally interrupted this morning by a terrible roar that woke up the holidaymakers at a campsite in Alleghe.

A violent explosion, caused by the deflagration of a gas cylinder, occurred in the heart of the campsite and immediately triggered the alarm.

From what has emerged from the initial investigations carried out by the relevant authorities, the explosion occurred following a abnormal gas release. The conditions of the cylinder, in fact, were perfectly intact even after the explosion that hit an entire family unit, composed of a father, mother and daughter.

The violence of the explosion also hit some nearby bungalows and two cars parked near the structures. About five wooden houses were destroyed.

The gas cylinder that exploded this morning was inside a caravan and hit three members of the same family originally from Padua.

The mother, 67 years old, was rushed by helicopter to the hospital in Treviso and is in serious condition. Her 39 year old daughter was instead transported to the Agordo Emergency Room with medium-level injuries while the father only suffered minor injuries.

At the time of the explosion, fortunately, no one was passing near the caravan located near the campsite’s toilets.