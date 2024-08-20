Via Twitter, the official account of One Piece – the Netflix TV series – shared a message from the creator of magna, Oda and also indicated in a convenient image all the actors announced so far for the second season.

Oda’s Message About One Piece TV Series

“Yes, the Live Action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will involve Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island! Think about it. Imagine how much it will cost! Lol. But whether it’s the script or the cast, I keep harping on this or that, which makes Matt the showrunner go “Aaarrgh!” and Netflix go “Noooo!” and tomorrow the studios go “Whaaaat” while tearing their hair out.”

“That happens, even though we actually bonded a lot during the making of the first season. But that’s because we all share the same passion for this show! Like last season, they went out of their way to promise that they won’t release the series until I’m satisfied. That’s not in the contract, you know. It’s a promise they made to me verbally. I hope you can appreciate how amazing they are and how determined they are to keep their word. And they’ve certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen.”

“I can’t wait to see it! In the meantime, the previously announced cast has been revealed on the official Twitter account, so go check them out. The Grand Line is an even larger “World.” What’s the inspiration behind this realm, you might ask? How does it connect to the real world? Of course, the cast has been assembled from all over the world, and I can’t help but get excited about how the adventure has already begun! As for those yet to be announced… what about Vivi? And Miss All Sunday? What will they do with Chopper? We can’t announce everyone at once, but starting tomorrow we will be announcing more cast members on August 21st, 22nd and 23rd. Keep an eye out for these announcements and stay tuned for more exciting updates to come!”

Finally, here is THE ONE PIECE, the animated remake that was recently shown with new images.