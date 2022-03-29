Paramount Pictures plans to stake it all with the live-action version of Sonic the Hedgehog. After announcing a third Knuckles movie and live-action series in February for Paramount Plus, the film producer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Toby Ascher he has now reiterated that the long-term plan is to create a real cinematic universe.

“We’re creating a cinematic universe of Sonic, so we knew we’d be adding characters, like Tails and Knuckles. It’s something new to movies but loved by gamers all over the world“.

Released in the first film in 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog sees the incredible blue sprinter hedgehog seek refuge on Earth after his homeworld is destroyed by a group of power-stealing echidnas.

We remind you that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available in Italian cinemas from 7 April.

Source: VGC