Jennifer Battaglia

Oleksiy Arestovych is said to have predicted the Ukraine war three years ago. © IMAGO/Yevhen Kotenko (archive photo)

Oleksiy Arestovych is an adviser to the Ukrainian president – and is said to have predicted Russia’s war against Ukraine three years ago.

KIEV – As a military and intelligence expert, he is one of the advisors to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 46-year-old Oleksiy Arestovych. Three years ago he said in an interview with the Ukrainian channel apostrophe TV ahead of the Ukraine conflict – this is now reported by the Image. “There is a 99.9 percent probability that this war will come about,” Arestovych reportedly said at the time.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj advisor predicted details of the war as early as 2019

He gave further details in March 2019, which happened exactly the same this year. This includes, for example, the statement that there will be “a large-scale military operation by Russia against Ukraine”. Russian President Vladimir Putin would attack Ukraine and, as Arestovych put it at the time, “weaken our infrastructure and destroy our territory”. The aim is that NATO has no further interest in accepting them as an alliance partner.

Arestovych even commented on the timing of the war at the time. He said: “2020 or 2022 are the most critical years.” He was also certain that the Russian invasion would by no means be limited to the eastern Ukrainian areas, but would cover large parts of the entire Ukraine. Specifically, he assumed an air operation, “an invasion by the four Russian armies that they formed on our borders, a siege of Kyiv, an attempted encirclement of the Ukrainian forces in Donbass”.

Ukraine war: 2019 interview allegedly distributed by pro-Russian accounts

Loud image-Information pro-Russian accounts would use the interview on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to “blame the war on Ukraine”. Arestovych’s statements at that time are proof that Ukraine planned the war in advance.

On the contrary, the Selenskyj advisor emphasized three years ago that the war would be initiated solely by Russia and that Ukraine therefore absolutely needed NATO protection. Only regime change could avoid war in Russia, Arestovych said at the time. Because the West cannot stop Russia. “What can you seriously threaten a country that has a nuclear shield and nuclear offensive weapons?”

Ukraine war: will NATO intervene after all?

Arestovych was already sure in 2019 that Ukraine would not lose the war. He said out loud image: “In this conflict we are very actively supported by the West, with weapons, technology, new sanctions against Russia and possibly even the deployment of NATO troops and a no-fly zone”. With regard to the arms deliveries and the sanctions, the Zelenskyj advisor was correct, but the fact that NATO is actively intervening in the conflict has not come true and will probably not happen as described by Arestovych – otherwise there would be no consequences for Europe and the world foreseeable.

For Arestovych, it was unthinkable that Ukraine would not join NATO. “If we don’t join NATO, we will be swallowed up by Russia in ten to twelve years,” he said in 2019. (jb)