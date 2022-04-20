Although not yet officially announced, an appearance on the PlayStation Store in Australia and New Zealand has confirmed the existence of Sonic Origins, a collection of classic Blue Hedgehog titles originally released on Mega Drive and Mega CD. The beauty is that it seems it will not be the classic emulated versions as we have already seen on all existing platforms, but new versions updated in graphics and sound. According to what was reported on the PlayStation Store, Sonic Origins will include Sonic The Hedgehog from the first to the third chapter, Sonic CD And Sonic & Knuckles. The games will have a new introduction and a new ending each, and two new modes: Anniversary and Classic. The former offers widescreen views and infinite lives for easier gameplay, while the Classic will offer the original resolution. Missions, timed or scoring objectives will also be introduced to collect specific coins. It also appears that a physical edition of the game will also be released, for both PS4 and PS5. It looks like the release is imminent, but Sega hasn’t confirmed anything about it yet.