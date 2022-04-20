This comes after inflation in Egyptian cities jumped last March to 10.5% on an annual basis, recording the highest level in 34 months, while inflation for the whole of the republic rose to 12.1%, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt.

peak inflation

The National Pharos Investment Bank expects that next August will witness the peak of the inflationary wave, as inflation will reach 13% with the continuing repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis and the depreciation of the pound exchange rate, provided that it begins to decline gradually during the following months.

As for the financial group, “Hermes”, it expected that the inflation peak would reach 15% by next August, before it began to decline to range between 7% to 8% by the beginning of next year.

The current inflation level exceeds the targets set by the Central Bank of 7% (plus or minus 2%) by the last quarter of this year.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics attributed the rise in inflation in March to the increase in the prices of groups of food commodities, led by bread and cereals by 11%, meat and poultry by 7% and fruits by 4%.

pound drop

According to Radwa Al-Suwaifi, head of the research sector at Al-Ahly Pharos Investment Bank, the increase in demand for food commodities ahead of the month of Ramadan, in addition to the effects of the Ukrainian crisis on the prices of basic commodities and raw materials, was the main reason behind the significant rise in the inflation rate last March, while the effects of the low price will appear. The pound exchanged more than 16%, starting from the indicators of next April, to push inflation further up.

Egypt is seeking to secure its imports of food commodities, especially wheat, after these imports have been severely affected since the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian wheat imports represent about 80% of Egypt’s total imports, which is among the largest importers of wheat in the world.

And the Egyptian Assistant Minister of Supply Ibrahim Ashmawi had confirmed in a previous interview with Sky News Arabia that Egypt’s total imports of wheat last year amounted to about 12 million tons, while the annual consumption volume reached 22 million tons, indicating that there are storage capacities in silos of about 4 million tons. Millions of tons.

According to statements by Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, the large increase in wheat prices in international markets will raise the cost of wheat import by between 12 and 15 billion pounds in the current fiscal year’s budget.

strategic stock

At the beginning of this month, Egypt began the harvest season for local wheat, as it aims to collect about 6 million tons at a cost of 36 billion pounds, compared to about 3.6 million tons collected from farmers last year, while the government plans to reach the strategic stock of wheat to 9 months with the completion of the harvest season, in addition To increase the cultivated area by about one and a half million acres next year, after the size of the cultivated area reached 3.6 million acres this year.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed the government to increase the stock of strategic goods for a period of no less than 6 months, with an increase in the self-sufficiency rate of these goods. Currently, the self-sufficiency rate of wheat reaches 65%, sugar 87%, and oils 30%.

And the Ministry of Trade and Industry decided last month to ban the export of a group of strategic food commodities, including oils, beans, lentils, flour and pasta, for a period of 3 months, with the aim of providing the local market’s needs of these commodities during the month of Ramadan and limiting the rise in their prices.