There are still a couple of months to go until the premiere of sonic the hedgehog 2Nevertheless, sega he is very confident about the future of the franchise in both film and television. That’s why today, Haruki Satomi, CEO of SEGA CORPORATIONannounced that a third hedgehog movie is already in development as well as a live-action series for Paramount+.

The news was confirmed by the account of Twitter official of Sonicwhere the following message was shared:

“We are pleased to announce that a third Sonic movie and a live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are now in active development. We have a great relationship with Paramount, and we’re excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 looks set to be a big year for the franchise with the second movie arriving in April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game, due out later in the year. Sonic has been beloved by fans around the world for over 30 years and we look forward to bringing you memorable moments and experiences for years to come.”

A special message about the future of the Sonic franchise from the CEO of SEGA CORPORATION, Haruki Satomi: pic.twitter.com/i3XX5YwsY3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 15, 2022

According dead linethe series in question will star knuckleswho will be played by Idris Elba.

The announcement certainly surprises, especially because of the theme of the series, but also because we don’t even know how well it will do for Sonic 2 on the big screen and even more so when we are still not completely out of the pandemic. We’ll see how the development of these two productions progresses, but sega he certainly has faith in the blue hedgehog.

sonic the hedgehog 2 will hit theaters next April 8, 2022 and here you can take a look at his most recent advance.

Publisher’s note: The first Sonic movie wasn’t as bad as many expected, and it looks like the second one promises to be much more ambitious. It looks like the Sonic franchise in film and television has a bright future ahead of it, and let’s hope video games aren’t far behind.

Via: sega