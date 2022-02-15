Have you thought about going abroad to work? This could be your chance of a lifetime, and the fact is that the National Employment Service has officially reported that Germany is in search for nurses and nurses Mexicans who want to settle in their country and work in their profession.

According to National Employment Servicea call has been launched where they are looking for Mexican nurses who want to move and go to Germany to work, and here we will tell you what the requirements are.

“#Job Exchange Requested. Nursing graduates. In ���� Baden-Württemberg, #Germany Details of the #Vacancy and application at: https://empleo.gob.mx/ayuda#directorio…Check in your office of the #NationalEmployment Service! #WorkCreceSupérate”, the Service shared on its social networks.

According to the information, the call is to work in the health sector of the state of Baden-Württembergwhich is located at southern germanyit should be noted that according to the call it is not essential to know German, but it is important to be willing to learn the language and get certified in an exam.

The professionals of the Mexican health are highly recognized abroad. As proof is the call that the National Employment Service has shared to work in Germany.

Also, here we will share what are the documents that you must present to the National Employment Service to apply for vacancies:

official identification

Birth certificate

curp

Resume

Proof of address

Title and professional license

Likewise, they point out that those interested should contact the National Employment Service, through its website or by phone, at the number 800 841 2020it should be noted that this call will be available until next February 23.

Through the account of the National Employment Service you can find a variety of vacancies for this job and another wide variety of professions either in Mexico or abroad, this as part of the initiative implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS).