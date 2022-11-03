SAW has released a new trailer dedicated to the gigantic opponents that we will be able to face during our adventure in SONIC FRONTIERS. As previously anticipated in this new chapter of the franchise, the iconic blue hedgehog will face a mysterious threat that infests the Starfall Islands. In fact, hordes of robots headed by gigantic creatures that we will have to defeat to save our friends and the inhabitants of the islands are hidden among the remains of an ancient civilization.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that SONIC FRONTIERS will be available in Europe starting next November 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

SONIC FRONTIERS – Showdown Trailer

Source: SAW Street Gematsu