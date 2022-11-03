Rome Ludogorets streaming and live TV: where to see the Europa League match

ROME LUDOGORETS STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 3 November 2022, at 9 pm Rome and Ludogorets take the field at the Olympic stadium in Rome, a match valid for the sixth and final day of the group stage of the Uefa Europa League 2022-2023. Where to see Rome Ludogorets live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Rome Ludogorets: where to see it on TV

The Europa League match between Rome and Ludogorets will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels and free of charge on TV8. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Roma Ludogorets kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Thursday 3 November 2022.

Where to see the match in live streaming

In live streaming the Europa League Roma Ludogorets match will be visible on the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to watch Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are, NOW and DAZN. Even in some foreign countries. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

Match: Rome Ludogorets

Rome Ludogorets Where is it : Olympic stadium in Rome

: Olympic stadium in Rome Date: Thursday 3 November 2022

Thursday 3 November 2022 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sport, TV8

Sky Sport, TV8 Streaming: SkyGo, Now and DAZN

WHERE TO SEE SOCCER MATCHES IN STREAMING

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Roma Ludogorets on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Rome (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Vina, Smalling, Kumbulla, El Shaarawy, Camara, Cristante, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Belotti, Abraham

Ludogorets (4-2-3-1): Padt, Witry, Verdon, Nedyalkov, Cicinho, Piotrowski, Pedrinho, Tekpetey, Cauly, Rick, Thiago