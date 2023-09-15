After the resounding failure of the Club América board to secure a central defense signing in the foreign market, they had to put out the fire at the closing time of the transfer market and had to hire their last alternative: the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky that he did not have a team, after Tigres UANL left him in limbo for not being able to register him in their squad due to the limit of Unformed places in Mexico.
It was this Wednesday, September 13, that the Eagles made the official announcement and presented the signing of the former feline player through their social networks. who arrives to be the third signing of the tournament and reinforce the central defense, the team’s weakest position for months.
According to data from Statiskicksthe 29-year-old Chilean, is effective in both ground and aerial duels, progression through driving, retention and anticipation.
These are the main characteristics in which the player would contribute to the azulcrema defense that is going through a bad moment in the center since its players are not living their best moment, so they will seek to improve with the incorporation of the South American.
The most logical and probable thing is that it will already be considered starting next week, but it could occur in the pending game against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, corresponding to Date 2, otherwise it would be until matchday 9 against Toluca.
