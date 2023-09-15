On September 14, 2003, Sweden rejected the proposal to adopt the euro by a majority of 56 percent of the votes against 42 percent of the supporters, despite support from a large portion of the members of the government, which was headed at the time by a Social Democrat, employers, and the media.

Twenty years later, opponents of the euro are still relatively more numerous, with 47 percent expressing their opposition, 30 percent expressing their support, and 13 percent giving no opinion, according to a poll conducted by the Ipsos Institute for the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

But the opposition has disintegrated in recent months due to the decline in the value of the krone.

“Inflation (food, electricity and fuel prices), which accelerated last year, in addition to the sharp rise in interest rates affecting household finances, has brought the euro back to the forefront of the Swedish debate,” Ipsos analyst Niklas Kalebring told AFP.

He added, “The decline in the value of the Swedish krona and the fact that part of the inflation comes from abroad contributed to changing the opinion of Swedish voters about the euro.”

The krone reached its lowest level against the euro at the end of August.

The Ipsos poll was conducted for the Swedish newspaper on a sample of 1,291 people with the right to vote between August 15 and 27.