Somalia | The United States says it has killed the local leader of ISIS in Somalia

The US says the slain leader was responsible for the increased presence of ISIS in Africa.

United States said on Thursday that he had killed a high-ranking local leader of the extremist organization Isis in a military strike of Bilal al-Sudan in Somalia. According to the US, al-Sudani was killed in a firefight with US forces in an attack on a cave in the mountains of northern Somalia.

– Al-Sudani was responsible for the increased presence of ISIS in Africa and for financing the organization’s activities around the world, including in Afghanistan, said the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin in the statement.

The strike was ordered by the US president Joe Biden. Along with Al-Sudan, about ten members of the extremist organization were killed.

The United States said its goal was to capture al-Sudan alive, but he died in battle due to resistance.

According to the country, the US forces suffered no losses.