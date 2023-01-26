Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Somalia | The United States says it has killed the local leader of ISIS in Somalia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World Europe
0

The US says the slain leader was responsible for the increased presence of ISIS in Africa.

United States said on Thursday that he had killed a high-ranking local leader of the extremist organization Isis in a military strike of Bilal al-Sudan in Somalia. According to the US, al-Sudani was killed in a firefight with US forces in an attack on a cave in the mountains of northern Somalia.

– Al-Sudani was responsible for the increased presence of ISIS in Africa and for financing the organization’s activities around the world, including in Afghanistan, said the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin in the statement.

The strike was ordered by the US president Joe Biden. Along with Al-Sudan, about ten members of the extremist organization were killed.

The United States said its goal was to capture al-Sudan alive, but he died in battle due to resistance.

According to the country, the US forces suffered no losses.

#Somalia #United #States #killed #local #leader #ISIS #Somalia

See also  Coronavirus In Finns, the common gene form can predispose to serious coronary heart disease
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Death remains taboo in China: bodies are frozen in refrigerators for up to a month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result