Officially released Covid-19 death figures from China are much lower than the global average, a policy the government has maintained in recent years as it tried to trick the world into believing that the country of 1.5 billion people had recorded only about five thousand deaths between the beginning of the pandemic and January 2023. Now, that number is already at 60 thousand deaths recorded in the last month alone, but experts still say that this figure is underestimated – some speak of 25 thousand per day. There are also complaints that deaths from the disease are recorded as being due to other illnesses and content that exposes the reality of the outbreak is censored on social networks. Amid this lack of information, refrigerators would be freezing bodies for up to a month, due to overcrowding in crematoria, as pointed out by an investigation by the French newspaper Le Monde.

According to the newspaper, the Cold Room of the Shanghai Shenhong warehouse, located in Baoshan district, in the north of Shanghai, in an industrial region where there are other refrigerated warehouses, used to store seafood or meat, is being used to store the bodies of those killed by Covid. Outside the warehouse cited by the report, it is possible to see employees dressed in white overalls, but large tarps are stretched to hide the unloading trucks.

According to testimonies taken by the Le Monde, a few meters from the site a police vehicle has been parked since the beginning of the month. “The police told us that no vehicles should park on the street, but I don’t know why. It must have been on the 3rd or 4th of January”, said the caretaker of a nearby company, indicating that the police must be aware of what happens in the warehouse.

When asked what the building is for, the caretaker replies, looking worried, “I can’t say anything.”

“Two policemen immediately get out of a van parked in front of the place, forbid taking pictures of the place and ask for the press card. About 40 minutes after they let us go, four black vans with tinted windows, like those used by funeral homes, and a rented white minivan enter the warehouse complex.

“The drivers are all dressed in completely white or blue attire. When we leave the site, the communication department of the city of Shanghai contacts us to ask about our project, but does not respond to our requests for explanations”, he adds.

The clues to get to the warehouse and find the evidence were given to the journalist a few days earlier by a funeral director, who pointed out that the same situation happens in other regions of the country.

Within this secret system, families inquire about the death of their loved ones. Some without knowing exactly the cause of death of their relatives, without receiving the mortal remains to guard and without knowing where the bodies have been for weeks.

Carlos Ehlke Braga Filho, retired professor of Forensic Medicine at the Federal University of Paraná and former director of the Legal Medical Institute (IML), explains that, within a security framework, it is possible to freeze bodies.

“The corpse comes out in a special cover. And in the refrigerator the virus will be destroyed. But the subject still has diverse opinions and it is frightening”, explains the doctor, stating that burying these bodies would be the safest option, even if they were in makeshift graves, as several countries did at the peak of the pandemic.

In addition, it is not known what precautions are being taken in Chinese cities. , so that the viruses present in the bodies do not contaminate the population and so that other risks arising from bad freezing do not compromise people’s safety.

The outbreak after draconian health policy

After the abandonment of the Covid Zero policy, on December 7, 2022, the virus spread at a speed that surprised experts, to the point that the country probably already reached a record of infections. “The current wave of the epidemic has already infected about 80% of the population,” said the chief epidemiologist of the national health commission, Wu Zunyou, last Saturday (21).

To better hide the reality of the outbreak of the disease in the country led by a communist dictatorship, Chinese doctors are encouraged not to mention Covid-19 as the cause of death, according to several media.

Until the second week of 2023, Chinese authorities only officially recognized just over 5,500 deaths from Covid in almost 3 years. Numbers increasingly questioned internationally – even by the World Health Organization – and also internally, since the Chinese began to suspect that the cause of death of so many celebrities was the infection by the coronavirus.

On January 14 alone, the national health commission acknowledged 59,938 “Covid-related” deaths in Chinese hospitals between December 8, 2022 and January 12. Then 12,658 more deaths the following week. Even so, the balance is likely to be underestimated.

Experts from Airfinity, a British company specializing in health statistics, estimate that Covid-19 could generate between 1.3 million and 2.1 million deaths in China after reopening.