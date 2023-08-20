Sunday, August 20, 2023, 7:09 p.m.



Santiago de la Ribera hosted this Sunday the second edition of the solidarity march on foot convened by the company Agrodolores and the organization Vive San Javier in this town in support of farmers.

The participants traveled five kilometers from the Barnuevo esplanade, in Santiago de la Ribera, under the slogans ‘I am a farmer’, ‘We defend Agriculture’ and ‘Sustainable Agriculture’.

The collection of the registration (3 euros per participant) will go entirely to the Aidemar Foundation, to promote the development of the practice of sport in people with disabilities. In addition to the walk, the little ones could enjoy a playroom and different activities and games. After the walk there was a lunch with the collaboration of the company Melones el Abuelo.