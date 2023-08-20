Nicola Porcella He is planning his new life in Mexico, but not before making a stop in Peru to pack his bags and sell his apartment. The reality boy made a live broadcast on his Instagram account to reveal that he has already opened his YouTube channel. At one point, his followers asked him if he would go to the event of his Mexican friend. “Wendy (Guevara) is partying right now, I had to come. Yesterday was my mom’s birthday. I was with her here at home, she had her party with her friends and I went for a while with my friends, Rafael, ‘Facu’, who hadn’t seen them for a long time,” he said.

To the influencer’s surprise, at one point in the broadcast, which had more than 57,000 people connected, the popular “Lost” went online to play a prank on his friend. “I didn’t want you to come (to my party). You have fed me,” she said. Immediately afterwards, Nicola responded to her in her style. “I was desperate to go to Wendy’s (party), I got the date confused, I thought it was the other Saturday, to be with her with everyone (…) Oh, you’re dying because, well, don’t pretend, Wendy, that you’re dying for me. She doesn’t accept yet”he expressed.

