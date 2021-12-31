INMA RUIZ Lorca Friday 31 December 2021, 18:28



Lorca said goodbye to the year with a May temperature, full terraces in the tsunami of the sixth wave and a festive, relaxed and carefree atmosphere in the downtown streets where the San Silvestre race ran in its eighth edition, with 600 participants and solidarity purposes. This year the proceeds from registration will go to the Alzheimer Lorca Association, which deployed volunteers throughout the route to collaborate in the logistics of the sports event, organized by the City Council and LA VERDAD.

A group of six girls dressed as reindeer in tutus made their way to the starting line alongside runners in elf ears, Christmas hats and luminous headbands. Rafael Romero, disguised as a cheerleader, led Sebas, Juan Luis, Berna and Isa in the race, all coaches from the Felipe VI Sports Complex who ran dressed as the ‘Hot Dragons’ rugby team. “This year we need to laugh,” Rafael told LA VERDAD before the start.

Also encouraged were Pedro Lorente and María Antonia Martínez, a couple from Pulpí (Almería) who participated for the second time in the test. “We need to vent, there is a good atmosphere and the route is very cool,” he explained. Those who disguised as Pipi Longstocking and Cruella de Vil must have thought the same as they traveled the 4.5 kilometers of San Silvestre

As in previous editions, it was a one hundred percent urban itinerary with start and finish in the Alameda de La Constitución, on Avenida Juan Carlos I, where several hundred people gathered to see the start and receive the runners in front of an important device police officer who ensured compliance with security measures.

For the participants, the mask was mandatory in the first 100 meters of the race and the starts were given in batches two minutes apart, to avoid crowds.

Gallery.



The best costumes of the race. /



andrés ribón / agm



Among those who put on the shoes were the vice mayor, Francisco Morales, and the councilor for Health, José Ángel Ponce, who received the applause of the councilors of Sports, Local Development, Culture and Social Services, Irene Jódar, Isabel Casalduero, Ángeles Mazuecos and María Dolores Chumillas who followed the race among the public.

The winner in the men’s category was Álvaro Martinez, a student from UCAM Cartagena, who posted a time of 13 minutes 14 seconds and maintained an average pace of 2.56 minutes per kilometer. At the end of the race, he said he felt “very comfortable” in the test, in which Mario Molina from the Nogalte-Hogar Athletics Club of Puerto Lumbreras was second, with a time of 13 minutes 19 seconds and the third was Estanislao Lorencio, from CT Swallows, with a time of 13 minutes 30 seconds.

In the women’s category, the winner was Svetlana Mironova from Club Maximus, who made a mark of 16 minutes and 11 seconds and had a pace of 3.35 minutes per kilometer. In second position, Miriam Andreu crossed the goal, with a time of 16 minutes 26 seconds and Isabel Sandoval, from the Las Torres Athletics Club, was third with a time of 17 minutes and 21 seconds. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, also attended the award ceremony for the event, sponsored by Auto Jupiter and Puertas Lorca. The best individual and group costumes were also awarded.