New Year “Take another skump?” – This is how the center of Helsinki prepared for the New Year in the midst of restrictions

In the center of Helsinki, preparations were made for the eve of the peaceful signs. Some restaurants and bars keep their doors closed at least until the turn of the year.

Helsinki the center was quiet on New Year’s Eve afternoon.

There were only a handful of people on the move compared to the usual New Year’s Eve before the coronavirus epidemic and the restrictions it brought.

The train was changed at the railway station, some families with children and tourists were walking on Aleksanterinkatu.

Tourists walked past a closed pub on Kalevankatu on Friday night.

“Will it be taken another skumppa? Let’s take it. Five becomes a comma. ”

Lotte Rekanen prepared for the turn of the year on Friday at the restaurant Villi Wäinö on Helsinki’s Kalevankatu with four friends.

The interest rate restrictions also affected Rekanen and his entourage’s New Year’s plans. Rekanen, who works in the restaurant industry, was originally supposed to be working on New Year’s Eve.

“I got word two days ago that layoffs are starting. It’s annoying, of course, in a way, but it’s also great when you have the opportunity to spend time with good friends. When the restaurant closes, I go to my parents for the rest of the evening, ”Rekanen said.

Pia Kankkonen came to Lahti from friends to celebrate the New Year and grabbed the lush treats for starters.

Rekasen friend Pia Kankkonen had come to Helsinki from his home in Lahti. After four in the evening he did not know where the journey would go.

The majority of the restaurants open closed at 6 p.m., an hour after the end of the day.

Kankkonen also works in the restaurant industry.

“Restrictions don’t really annoy me, I’m the kind of adaptive go with the flow person. The restrictions on the New Year’s Eve have some effect, because now we have to think about whether I will go back to Lahti or stay in Helsinki, ”said Kankkonen.

Also the dense center of the bar, extending from Kaivopiha to Kaisaniemi, was quiet. Some of the restaurants and bars had closed their doors completely.

The door of Sori Taproom on Kaisaniemenkatu was moving at a steady pace.

The restaurant, which seats about 70, was lively in the eyes of an outsider.

“We opened at 12, and there were already some customers on the move at the time. However, the breaks between Christmas and New Year are always a bit exceptional compared to other days, ”the restaurant manager Tapio Tuominen said.

Ryan Lumb, a restaurateur at Sori Taproom, said that with the corona restrictions in place, next week is a complete mystery.

Restaurateur Ryan Lumb anticipates a further tightening of restrictions as early as mid-November. As restrictions change, the restaurateur has had to consider, among other things, whether it is worth placing orders for the week ahead.

“We keep the doors open more because that way we give the customer a signal that we exist and serve as well as the situation allows. Because of the money, this is not being done right now, ”Lumb laughed diagonally.

Sori Taproom has leased its space from a private landlord. It has been a salvation in many ways, as the rent has been negotiable.

“Many other entrepreneurs don’t have the opportunity to do that,” Lumb said.

Sorry Taproom is Hanna Isbomin heel. That’s why it wasn’t hard for Isbom and three friends to choose a place for New Year’s Eve when the music gig planned for Eve was canceled.

Hanna Isbom wants to support restaurants crowned by the corona by visiting them. Isbom prepared for the turn of the year in the evening at its headquarters in Sori Taprom.

“When the restaurant closes, we continue from here to a mutual friend to spend the evening. Now that the restrictions are in place, I feel it is even more important to support restaurant entrepreneurs. For example, I go to lunch myself as often as I can, ”Isbom said.

He said he used restaurant services throughout the corona epidemic to the best of his ability.

“Many places, like this one, are so loose and we have a small, familiar crew, and I see no reason why restaurants can’t be supported right now,” Isbom said.