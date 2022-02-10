Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

What happens to the facility-related compulsory vaccination? The debate intensified by Markus Söder is making waves – including harsh words and discord in other countries.

Berlin/Munich – Markus Söder is increasingly being criticized for his push for facility-related compulsory vaccination – late Wednesday evening there was a second traffic light minister rebuke from Berlin. The debate may already be having an effect: Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) clearly put the announcements from Munich into perspective.

Söder’s vaccination requirement: Minister of Justice Buschmann sees “tyranny no longer on TV” with the CSU boss

The background: Bavaria’s Prime Minister announced on Monday that he would practically suspend compulsory vaccination for nursing staff, among other things. It cannot be implemented, the federal government must make improvements, explained Söder – an armored warning from Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) followed promptly.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) now also chose harsh words: he saw Bavaria’s father of the state close to the border of “tyranny”. “In the rule of law, laws apply. If the rulers themselves choose which laws they abide by and which they don’t, tyranny is not far away,” Buschmann tweeted. He also made a newspaper comment with the headline “Söder belongs in political quarantine.”

Söder countered on Thursday himself. “We are in favor of compulsory vaccination – both for the facility-related and the general one. That hasn’t changed in the slightest.” There is “still time” for improvements to be made before the compulsory vaccination comes into force on March 15.

Söder said that the previous guidelines were “completely unclear”, so the care associations would also sound the alarm. So far, the federal government has not made “any practical specifications” on how the facility-related compulsory vaccination should be implemented. Bavaria will use all legal transition periods until the open questions have been clarified, said Söder. “It is an urgent appeal to the federal government not to push through anything half-baked by hook or by crook, but to improve it quickly now. There is still time for this until March 15.”

Vaccination obligation: Söder’s health minister backtracks on care plans – the dispute also affects Baden-Württemberg

Holetschek had previously rowed back gently – and was still more precise than his prime minister. Bavaria still thinks the introduction of facility-related compulsory vaccinations is a good idea, he emphasized on Thursday on Bayerischer Rundfunk. However, the start will be postponed by a “few weeks” because many questions are still open.

The implementation is simply not yet clear, explained Holetschek. “Of course the law makes sense. But it must also be feasible to implement it.” For his part, Holetschek accused the federal government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of not making any progress with the introduction of a general obligation to vaccinate.

However, the consequences of Söder’s statements have also affected the neighboring state of Baden-Württemberg. CDU faction leader Manuel Hagel – junior partner in Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann’s green-black state parliament coalition – had also pleaded for a suspension, as did Deputy Prime Minister Thomas Strobl. The coalition committee met for a crisis meeting on Thursday morning. The result: It was agreed that the partial vaccination requirement should be implemented on March 15th. However, a working group should clarify open questions, explained the parliamentary group leaders, Andreas Schwarz from the Greens and Hagel.

Corona policy: Söder under fire – “Changing course is getting faster and faster”

The federal political pressure waves did not want to subside on Thursday. “Markus Söder reveals an irresponsible understanding of the state when he wants to disregard laws that he even passed himself,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich Editorial network Germany (RND). “It’s no less bad that important parts of the Union also want to follow him,” added Mützenich. “In doing so, you are jeopardizing trust in democratic principles.”

The parliamentary director of the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, accused Söder of using the Corona crisis for party politics. “In this time of need, the CSU boss once again lacks reliability and a sense of responsibility towards the people who are particularly at risk,” she told the RND. “The pace at which Markus Söder changes course is getting faster and faster. If there is still an inner compass, it rotates at a dizzying speed,” said FDP parliamentary secretary Johannes Vogel in the same place.

Liberal health politician Maximilian Funke-Kaiser also had already on Wednesday Merkur.de the conduct of the Union – CDU leader Friedrich Merz also jumped in on Söder on Monday – assessed. “With many decisions regarding duties and restrictions, things just couldn’t happen fast enough recently. Now there are all sorts of course corrections that can surprise you,” he said. He commented similarly Munich Mercury Söders mandatory vaccination course change. (fn/dpa)